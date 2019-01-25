Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Locations
The Anti Aging Medical Clinic, Inc.2448 Guerneville Rd Ste 800, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 591-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Dr. Kennedy is a an excellent doctor. Warm and sincere manner, well versed in medicine. He honest and more than competent. Wish there were many more like him.
About Dr. Ron Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1588796957
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Neurology and Psychiatry
- Hennepin County General Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A. and M. University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy speaks German and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.