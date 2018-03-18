Overview

Dr. Ronnie Kastner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kastner works at Island Medical Group in Plainview, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.