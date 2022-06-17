Dr. Ron Karni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Karni, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Karni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Karni works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karni?
Dr. Karni removed my parotid gland which had a large tumor on it. No pain. Excellent surgeon. Very personable.
About Dr. Ron Karni, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053434910
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karni works at
Dr. Karni has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Karni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.