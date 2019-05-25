Overview

Dr. Ron James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO



Dr. James works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Grass Valley, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.