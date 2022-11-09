Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Goldstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Medical Evaluators Inc.3000 W MacArthur Blvd Ste 600, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 564-8210
-
2
Active Life Medical & Wellness3015 Calloway Dr Ste D6, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (714) 564-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Took the time to talk me through everything and make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Ron Goldstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588848816
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.