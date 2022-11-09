See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Ana, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ron Goldstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Goldstein works at Elite Medical Evaluators Inc. in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Medical Evaluators Inc.
    3000 W MacArthur Blvd Ste 600, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 564-8210
  2. 2
    Active Life Medical & Wellness
    3015 Calloway Dr Ste D6, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 564-8210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Ron Goldstein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1588848816
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.