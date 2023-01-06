Dr. Ron Golan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Golan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Golan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Presence Health Partners4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Golan for issues I was having with urinating. My Prostate was severely enlarged and has a sizable lesion on it. After ruling out cancer through a series of tests he recommended a procedure called Aquqblation. The results have been amazing! Dr. Golan is very experienced, kind and easy to work with. I have nothing but praise and gratitude for him.
About Dr. Ron Golan, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861835852
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golan speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Golan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golan.
