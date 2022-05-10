Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD
Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Retina Macula Institute-Torrance4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 944-9393
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Yes, wait is way too long; Dr. Is short on words, his staff is helpful, friendly and he is a good Dr!
- Ocular Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1912968496
- Duke University Hospital
- UCLA Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of California
Dr. Gallemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallemore has seen patients for Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallemore speaks Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallemore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallemore.
