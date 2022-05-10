Overview

Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gallemore works at Retina Macula Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.