Dr. Ron Finger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Finger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Finger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Finger works at
Locations
-
1
Savannah Plastic Surgery7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 351-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center410 Mall Blvd Ste E, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-4411
-
3
Bluffton Office350 Fording Island Rd Fl 2, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 354-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finger?
Perfect! I wanted some liposuction on my stomach and bra fat and flank area, BUT, WITH NO ANESTHESIA! Dr. Finger has a technique that makes this possible. His technique is the real deal. I actually took a picture of the fat that drained into a large jar when he finished. I was wide awake the entire time. Dr. Finger is amazing!
About Dr. Ron Finger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1043380629
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finger works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.