Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Dailey works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc
    535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9200
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunrise Medical Group
    55 Greene Ave Ste Llb, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 789-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dailey?

    Jan 12, 2021
    Takes his time & is very professional..Helped me to get well..I highly recommend
    M.E — Jan 12, 2021
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dailey to family and friends

    Dr. Dailey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dailey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336252816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Bellevue Med Center|Nyu/bellevue Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Hospital Center|Nyu/bellevue Med Center|Nyu/bellevue Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dailey works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dailey’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

