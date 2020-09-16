Overview

Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Benbassat works at REY ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.