Internal Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Benbassat works at REY ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ron Benbassat MD Inc.
    435 N Bedford Dr Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 16, 2020
    I have been coming to see Dr. B for about 8 years. He is truly the best doctor I have seen. NEVER a wait to see him, I feel he respects your time. Office is small, clean, and runs very well. He is super sharp, he is blunt and to the point. He gets on you if you do not follow his recommendations for your health, I like that. He cares, and that is the most important part. I think he has a great sense of humor too. His referral network is top notch, I have seen 3 other dorctors he sent me to, including a full rotator cuff surgery, all were excellent. Easy and free parking in the City of BH lot next store too.
    Eric — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    1538269097
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Benbassat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbassat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benbassat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benbassat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benbassat works at REY ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Benbassat’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbassat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbassat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benbassat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benbassat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.