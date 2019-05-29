Dr. Ron Bakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Bakal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ron Bakal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Bakal works at
Locations
-
1
Ron Bakal, MD18 E 41st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 290-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bakal is a very attentive doctor.
About Dr. Ron Bakal, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1477579639
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
