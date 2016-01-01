Dr. Romy Thekkekara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thekkekara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romy Thekkekara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romy Thekkekara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Thekkekara works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Romy Thekkekara, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1770915605
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Duluth
