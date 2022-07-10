Dr. Romy Abou Mrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou Mrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romy Abou Mrad, MD
Overview
Dr. Romy Abou Mrad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 801 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4249
-
2
Mid Ohio Valley Oncology Associates Inc.1903 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4249
-
3
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2500Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Minnie Hamilton Health System
- Wetzel County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I began going to Dr. Mrad in 2020. I feel Dr. Mrad is very knowledgeable, caring and personable. She took the time, over a weekend, to read my MRI. Office staff always gives a quick call back when I have a medication question. I would not hesitate to recommend this doctor and have sung her praises to many.
About Dr. Romy Abou Mrad, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1851655518
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
