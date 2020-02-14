Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabacungan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University of New Mexico Hospital
Dr. Cabacungan works at
Locations
Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates2001 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Romy is fabulous. Super knowledgeable and confident. Despite have a chronic immune system disorder, and ongoing issues, his direction and advice help me to feel as if it’s a disease I can manage.
About Dr. Romy Cabacungan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417190828
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabacungan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabacungan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabacungan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabacungan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabacungan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabacungan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabacungan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabacungan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabacungan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.