Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranguiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- FL
- Fort Myers
- Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD
Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Central America Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Aranguiz works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Endocrinology At the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Inpatient Healthcare Group7100 W 20th Ave Ste G126, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-1555
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Felty's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goodpasture's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mixed Connective Tissue Disease
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthritis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Aranguiz?
Dr Romy is open to listening and adapting plan of care on the spot according to my most pressing issues. She's supportive and encouraging. She referred me to [service] for [diagnosis] and what a difference that has made in my life!! I had no idea how much [diagnosis] could affect. I have [diagnosis] with frequent periods of low po2 and it's been going on for years. Thanks to Dr Romy I am getting better by the week with [service]. Headaches are decreased. Cognitive problems are much less. I am back to driving short distances! I cannot convey what it's like to get your life back! I still have [diagnosis]. My energy and mobility are limited. But I can think again! I can express myself clearly! I can sequence the steps to ordinary household projects. And it's because someone really listened. I think that's pretty special.
About Dr. Romy Aranguiz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457556383
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Central America Health Sciences University
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aranguiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aranguiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aranguiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aranguiz works at
Dr. Aranguiz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aranguiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aranguiz speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranguiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranguiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranguiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranguiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.