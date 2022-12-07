See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.

Dr. Bernal works at ROMULO A BERNAL, MD in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Romulo Bernal
    3925 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 549-1633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I've had him helping me for a few years, he's an excellent doctor, makes you comfortable and explains your issues well. The best
    Lee — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578673653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romulo Bernal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernal works at ROMULO A BERNAL, MD in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bernal’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

