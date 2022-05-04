Overview

Dr. Rommer Tayag, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Tayag works at Primary Care & Geriatrics in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.