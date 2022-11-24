Dr. Rommel Devera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rommel Devera, DO
Overview
Dr. Rommel Devera, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Las Vegas Medical Group - Spring Valley Primary Care5380 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 867-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rommel Devera, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Valley Hospital Medical Center (Nevada)
- Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Saint Mary's College Of California
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devera accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.