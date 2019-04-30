Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM
Overview
Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Wound Care1301 20th St Ste 470, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-2702
Cedars Sinai Med Ctr Gnrl Sgy8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 8215, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5874
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Did an incredible job on my mother’s wound. She’s elderly and treated her like she were her own mother!
About Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1124372388
Education & Certifications
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincenti accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincenti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincenti.
