Dr. Romina Vincenti, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Vincenti works at Tower Wound Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.