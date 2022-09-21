See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bromberg works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Infectious Disease
    5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulite Treatment
Cellulitis
Diseases Contagious from Blood
Cellulite Treatment
Cellulitis
Diseases Contagious from Blood

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Blood Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infective Meningitis Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Had a very good experience with Dr. Bromberg, she was very pleasant and thorough in explaining issues and was even pre-prepared prior to my visit to discuss my situation.
    Carol Walker — Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD
    About Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1326433699
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
    Residency
    • Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bromberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bromberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

