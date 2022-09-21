Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bromberg works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Infectious Disease5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bromberg?
Had a very good experience with Dr. Bromberg, she was very pleasant and thorough in explaining issues and was even pre-prepared prior to my visit to discuss my situation.
About Dr. Romina Bromberg, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1326433699
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bromberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bromberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bromberg works at
Dr. Bromberg speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bromberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.