Dr. Romila Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romila Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Aslam works at
Locations
SSM Medical Group12255 De Paul Dr Ste 500, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very carring and understands about my ra .
About Dr. Romila Aslam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1407058084
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Mayo Hosp Pakistan
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam works at
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aslam speaks Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
