Dr. Romila Aslam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Aslam works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.