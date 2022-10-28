See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (51)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bhasin works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Endocrinology
    Columbus Endocrinology
4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 457-7732
    Comprehensive Breast Center Inc
    Comprehensive Breast Center Inc
1080 Beecher Xing N, Columbus, OH 43230
(614) 457-7732
    University Area Physical Therapy
    University Area Physical Therapy
4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 451-1551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypercalcemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Vitamin B Deficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Hypertension
Overweight
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dysphagia
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Difficulty With Walking
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Limb Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Biopsy
Tremor
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588653711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhasin works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bhasin’s profile.

    Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

