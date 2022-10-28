Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bhasin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Endocrinology4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 457-7732
-
2
Comprehensive Breast Center Inc1080 Beecher Xing N, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 457-7732
-
3
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhasin?
Thoroughly discussed problem and ways to help my condition
About Dr. Romi Bhasin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588653711
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhasin works at
Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.