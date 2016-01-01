Overview

Dr. Romesh Khardori, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Khardori works at EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.