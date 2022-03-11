See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Romer Orada, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Romer Orada, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Virginia Campus and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Orada works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 11, 2022
Excellent experience!I can't ask for more.
— Mar 11, 2022
About Dr. Romer Orada, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215376306
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Medical Education
  • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Virginia Campus
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Romer Orada, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Orada works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orada’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Orada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orada.

