Dr. Romer Orada, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romer Orada, DO
Overview
Dr. Romer Orada, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Virginia Campus and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Orada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orada?
Excellent experience!I can't ask for more.
About Dr. Romer Orada, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1215376306
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Virginia Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orada using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orada works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Orada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.