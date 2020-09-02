Overview

Dr. Romeo Nillas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Nillas works at LITTLE RIVER MEDICAL CENTER in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Buckeye, AZ and Surprise, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.