Pediatrics
Dr. Romeo Montalvo Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.

Dr. Montalvo Jr works at MONTALVO ROMEO F MD OFFICE in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brownsville Office
    864 Central Blvd Ste 2200, Brownsville, TX 78520 (956) 541-8334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysentery
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Dysentery
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysentery
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Febrile Convulsion
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 18, 2020
    It's been many years since I took my son to see. Dr. Montalvo. We were told about Dr. Montalvo when my son Omar Treviño back in 1984. Not once we're kept waiting. The whole office staff, nurses, and of course the Dr. Were Wonderful, Caring, Kind. My son was never upset, or cried during any exam, immunizations. Iwe moved away, and I ran into Dr. Montalvos name today. I never had the chance to thank him and entire staff back then, for all their care. It meant a lot to me. My son was chronically ill, now he is an adult, married, we still talk about Dr. Montalvo, the laughs, thanks to Dr. Montalvo, for sometime thought his name was Omar Sheriff. Thank YOU Dr. Montalvo for all your care. I couldn't have done it without you and your wonderful staff. Back then there was a pediatric. Cardiologist working from the same office. He was also just as kind.
    Yvonne Trevino Smith — Oct 18, 2020
    About Dr. Romeo Montalvo Jr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1346203502
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romeo Montalvo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montalvo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montalvo Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montalvo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montalvo Jr works at MONTALVO ROMEO F MD OFFICE in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Montalvo Jr’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalvo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montalvo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montalvo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montalvo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

