Overview

Dr. Romeo Miclat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Miclat works at KIDNEY CENTER OF NORTHEAST OHIO in Elyria, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.