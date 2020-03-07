Overview

Dr. Romeo Mandanas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mandanas works at INTEGRIS CANCER INSTITUTE OF OKLAHOMA in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.