Dr. Majano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romeo Majano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romeo Majano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
1
South Miami Cardiology PA7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 310, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-1001
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-4000
3
Elliot Lang MD PA4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently My Mother was a patient of Dr. Haddad at South Miami Hospital CCU Unit. Dr. Haddad made sure that we were always aware of her critical health situation and the options available always putting emphasis on her being comfortable and not suffering. What a compassionate gentle person Dr. Majano is. Thank God almighty that my Mother Amparo Rubio was under the care of such a wonderful Human being. God Bless you Dr. Majano!!!
About Dr. Romeo Majano, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225090921
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
- Interventional Cardiology
