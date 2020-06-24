Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Romeo K Fernandez MD5458 Town Center Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 288-5990
-
2
Romeo K Fernandez MD3990 Sheridan St Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 391-5021
-
3
Romeo K. Fernandez M.d. P.A.7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 307, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernandez has been my son's medical provider for years. He is beyond knowledgeable, excellent bed side manners, an unique ability to establish rapport at the very different stages of my son's life (6-15 year old boy). very comprehensive in his assessments, gives the patient and the family the time needed and the opportunity to ask questions and be part of the treatment team by seeking the patient and parent's feedback and suggestions. The only regret I have is that Dr. Fernandez concentrates in pediatric neurology and I wish he would also be able to treat my son in all areas. He is THAT GOOD!!! Thanks for all you have done and continue to do beyond the line of duty.
About Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952418626
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
