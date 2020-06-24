See All Pediatric Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez works at Romeo K Fernandez MD in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Romeo K Fernandez MD
    5458 Town Center Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-5990
  2. 2
    Romeo K Fernandez MD
    3990 Sheridan St Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 391-5021
  3. 3
    Romeo K. Fernandez M.d. P.A.
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 307, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. Fernandez has been my son's medical provider for years. He is beyond knowledgeable, excellent bed side manners, an unique ability to establish rapport at the very different stages of my son's life (6-15 year old boy). very comprehensive in his assessments, gives the patient and the family the time needed and the opportunity to ask questions and be part of the treatment team by seeking the patient and parent's feedback and suggestions. The only regret I have is that Dr. Fernandez concentrates in pediatric neurology and I wish he would also be able to treat my son in all areas. He is THAT GOOD!!! Thanks for all you have done and continue to do beyond the line of duty.
    Marilaura Amorese — Jun 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD
    About Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952418626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romeo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

