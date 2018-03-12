See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George`s University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Caballes works at Branchburg Internal Medicine in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Branchburg Internal Medicine
    9 Lamington Rd # B, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 506-4523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Caballes?

Mar 12, 2018
When I brought my mother up to live in New Jersey from Florida Dr Caballes became her primary doctor. I have since been amazed at the level of care and compassion he has shown in treating my mom. He has been her Doctor for over three years now. He's been incredibly helpful in making very difficult decisions. He is always available and even stops by just to check in on her. He knows his business and I trust and rely on his expertise and advice.
Jay in Bridgewater — Mar 12, 2018
About Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1891773610
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • St. George`s University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Romeo Caballes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caballes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caballes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caballes works at Branchburg Internal Medicine in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Caballes’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

