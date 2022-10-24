Overview

Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cuenca Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Velastegui works at Capital Nephrology Medical Grp in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.