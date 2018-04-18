See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Gawargious Hana works at Hope Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Clinic
    14438 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 323-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy

  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2018
    Dr Hana:, I just want to take this chance to say thank you for all that you did to bring my baby into this world safely. As you can imagine, and probably tell, I had a lot of trust issues at the beginning of this pregnancy. I didn't think I would ever be able to trust a doctor ever again. Thank you for proving that wrong. You did such an amazing job, and were so completely thorough. My faith in the medical field has been restored, We are so blessed to have found you, thank and your amazing Team
    Esabel kourradi in Houston tx — Apr 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD
    About Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649438177
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gawargious Hana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gawargious Hana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gawargious Hana works at Hope Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gawargious Hana’s profile.

    Dr. Gawargious Hana has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gawargious Hana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gawargious Hana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gawargious Hana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gawargious Hana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gawargious Hana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.