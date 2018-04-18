Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gawargious Hana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Hope Clinic14438 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083 Directions (832) 323-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hana:, I just want to take this chance to say thank you for all that you did to bring my baby into this world safely. As you can imagine, and probably tell, I had a lot of trust issues at the beginning of this pregnancy. I didn't think I would ever be able to trust a doctor ever again. Thank you for proving that wrong. You did such an amazing job, and were so completely thorough. My faith in the medical field has been restored, We are so blessed to have found you, thank and your amazing Team
About Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649438177
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gawargious Hana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gawargious Hana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gawargious Hana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gawargious Hana works at
Dr. Gawargious Hana has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gawargious Hana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gawargious Hana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gawargious Hana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gawargious Hana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gawargious Hana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.