Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romana Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Romana Haas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University Hospitals and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Nova Women's Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 245, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 329-7876
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haas is warm, friendly, caring, and always professional. She make you feel that you are the most important person in the world. She has taken her own time to help me in choosing the best doctor for another serious health matter that was not in her purview. She is the doctor you want if you have diabetes. I truly appreciate her direct answers to my questions. Additionally she has a medical assistant, Lisa, who works perfectly Dr. Haas. She is thoughtful, courteous, and extremely effective in arranging appointments and prescription refills. These two are any patient’s dream team!
About Dr. Romana Haas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386739258
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
