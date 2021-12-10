See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Romana Haas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (36)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Romana Haas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University Hospitals and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Haas works at Nova Women's Care in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Subacute Thyroiditis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nova Women's Care
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 245, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 329-7876

  • Rose Medical Center

Subacute Thyroiditis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Haas is warm, friendly, caring, and always professional. She make you feel that you are the most important person in the world. She has taken her own time to help me in choosing the best doctor for another serious health matter that was not in her purview. She is the doctor you want if you have diabetes. I truly appreciate her direct answers to my questions. Additionally she has a medical assistant, Lisa, who works perfectly Dr. Haas. She is thoughtful, courteous, and extremely effective in arranging appointments and prescription refills. These two are any patient’s dream team!
    Chris — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Romana Haas, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386739258
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    • Stanford University Hospital
    • Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Subacute Thyroiditis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

