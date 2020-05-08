Dr. Zabarskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Real Medical Care PC4546 BEDFORD AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 998-3800
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Zabarsky is an Amazing Doctor! He just helped our 98 years old father to overcome COVID19 illness. His quick actions saved his life. We are forever Grateful!
About Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zabarskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabarskiy speaks Russian.
