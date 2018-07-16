Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yusupov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics1131 N 35th Ave Fl 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Yusupev was very informative and so good with my son! I have never been so impressed with a doctor before!
- Pediatric Medical Genetics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972703676
- Harvard Dept Med & Genetics|Harvard Dept Med &amp; Genetics
- Schneider Children's Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Yusupov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yusupov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yusupov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yusupov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yusupov.
