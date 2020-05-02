Overview

Dr. Roman Takasaki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Takasaki works at Canyon View Medical Group in Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.