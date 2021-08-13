Dr. Roman Sibel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Sibel, MD
Dr. Roman Sibel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 997-9833
Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Institute3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 997-9833Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
This is the most professional office I have ever been to, they have gone above and beyond with the care and treatment of my foot! I would absolutely recommend them to everyone!
About Dr. Roman Sibel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital For Special Surgery
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Sibel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sibel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sibel speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibel.
