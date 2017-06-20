Overview

Dr. Roman Shinder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Shinder works at University Ophthalmic Consultants in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.