Dr. Roman Shinder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roman Shinder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Shinder works at
Locations
-
1
University Ophthalmic Consultants185 Montague St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1530
-
2
Down State Eye Center2171 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 270-1714
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The wait was a little longer than I had expected but I soon understood why. Dr. Shinder is an excellent doctor. I went for a consultation and ended up getting very minor surgery to remove a cyst on my lower eyelid. The procedure itself took only a few minutes. Dr. Shinder was informative, kind, and thorough. I had remarked to him that it was very obvious that he liked his work. He replied that "like" was not a strong enough word as he loved his work. A wonderful man! A wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Roman Shinder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659578789
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinder works at
Dr. Shinder has seen patients for Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
