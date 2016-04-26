Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowygrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Nowygrod covered my attending Dr Morrisey who did a procedure and then went out of town. He is brillant has a great bedside manner. I knew him when was a great attending when I was an intern at this hospital. He still is! Thank you for taking such good care of me!
- Vascular Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Colum Presby Med Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Nowygrod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowygrod has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowygrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowygrod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowygrod.
