Overview

Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Nowygrod works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.