Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (74)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Krivochenitser works at Fraser Eye in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fraser Eye Care
    621 W 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 541-4969
    Fraser Eye Care
    28001 Schoenherr Rd Ste 2, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 756-9783
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Krivo is a warm-hearted, personable glaucoma specialist, who explains procedures simply, listens to your needs and preferences, and answers your questions. Recently, Dr. Krivo performed two cataract surgeries on my eyes that improved my vision and relieved intraocular eye pressure to prevent additional glaucoma damage. As a board-certified ophthalmologist and specialist in the advancing field of glaucoma surgery, Dr. Krivo is very knowledgeable about newer surgeries and recent research. Not only is his surgical team of nurses and anesthesiologists efficient, but his office staff is caring and professional. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Krivo and his fine teams at the Fraser Outpatient Surgery Center and the Royal Oak Office.
    Judy K. King — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336553874
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital
    Internship
    • Beaumont Health System, MI
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
