Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD
Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Fraser Eye Care621 W 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-4969
Fraser Eye Care28001 Schoenherr Rd Ste 2, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 756-9783Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Dr. Krivo is a warm-hearted, personable glaucoma specialist, who explains procedures simply, listens to your needs and preferences, and answers your questions. Recently, Dr. Krivo performed two cataract surgeries on my eyes that improved my vision and relieved intraocular eye pressure to prevent additional glaucoma damage. As a board-certified ophthalmologist and specialist in the advancing field of glaucoma surgery, Dr. Krivo is very knowledgeable about newer surgeries and recent research. Not only is his surgical team of nurses and anesthesiologists efficient, but his office staff is caring and professional. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Krivo and his fine teams at the Fraser Outpatient Surgery Center and the Royal Oak Office.
- English, Russian and Spanish
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- Beaumont Health System, MI
- Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
