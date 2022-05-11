Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleynberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Kleynberg works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Hematology Oncology Medical Group Inc6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 965-9995
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleynberg?
No visit to his clinic yet, bedside in e.r he is very good and thorough. Makes sure you get necessary treatment!
About Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD
- Hematology
- English, Armenian
- 1700103298
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleynberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleynberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleynberg works at
Dr. Kleynberg has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleynberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleynberg speaks Armenian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleynberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.