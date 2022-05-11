See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Hematology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Kleynberg works at Kleynberg Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Hematology Oncology Medical Group Inc
    6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (323) 965-9995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  L A Downtown Medical Center
  Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Hemophilia
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Hemophilia

Treatment frequency



Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2022
    No visit to his clinic yet, bedside in e.r he is very good and thorough. Makes sure you get necessary treatment!
    J Shahid — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1700103298
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman Kleynberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleynberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleynberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleynberg works at Kleynberg Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kleynberg’s profile.

    Dr. Kleynberg has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleynberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleynberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

