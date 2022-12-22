Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD
Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
New Eyes - Las Vegas2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 485-5000
New Eyes - Green Valley7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Eyes10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 485-5000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Fajardo made sure all of my questions were answered regarding my upcoming cataract surgery.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1831459486
Dr. Fajardo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fajardo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fajardo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.