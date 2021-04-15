Dr. Czubatyj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman Czubatyj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roman Czubatyj, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI.
Dr. Czubatyj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
John E Tower DO PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 140, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 853-0803Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Czubatyj?
Outstanding doctor that’s was a 1000% improvement from previous RA Doctor in Flint. Very knowledgeable and terrific service.
About Dr. Roman Czubatyj, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czubatyj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czubatyj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czubatyj has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czubatyj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Czubatyj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czubatyj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czubatyj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czubatyj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.