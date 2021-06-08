Overview

Dr. Roman Culjat, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Culjat works at Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.