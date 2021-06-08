Dr. Roman Culjat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culjat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Culjat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roman Culjat, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Culjat works at
Locations
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 332-9081
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9732Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
UCLA Health3701 Skypark Dr Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A soft-spoken doctor and compassionate. He really listens and he cares. He gave me a strategy for solving my sleep problem and I followed his advice and I'm doing much better!
About Dr. Roman Culjat, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lac/Usc Med Coll
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culjat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culjat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culjat has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culjat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culjat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culjat.
