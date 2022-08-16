Overview

Dr. Roman Bukachevsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Bukachevsky works at Bukachevsky Center for Facial Rejuvenation in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.