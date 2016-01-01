Dr. Roman Berezovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berezovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Berezovski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roman Berezovski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Berezovski works at
Locations
Alberto C Clar MD Sc8901 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223 Directions (414) 354-0772
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roman Berezovski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1871569830
Education & Certifications
- SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berezovski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berezovski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berezovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berezovski works at
Dr. Berezovski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berezovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berezovski speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berezovski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berezovski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berezovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berezovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.