Dr. Rom Karin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rom Karin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Karin works at
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat of Los Gatos15861 WINCHESTER BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 642-6533
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful doctor! Dr. Karen treated my son who has anxiety. He was the most kind and understanding doctor we have ever come across. He listened and did not dismiss my son’s Concerns. He treated him with respect and kindness and helped him with his sinus issues. We will always remember his kindness and patience.
About Dr. Rom Karin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1871595223
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University Of California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.