Overview

Dr. Rom Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Procare Health & Wellness in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY and Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.