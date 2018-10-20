Dr. Rollin Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rollin Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Rollin Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Walter S Green M.d. Medical Corporation24411 Health Center Dr Ste 520, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Personal, sharo and caring. Office staff really nice as well. Great oldschooll physician!!
About Dr. Rollin Green, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245206705
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
